Explainer | All you need to know about Assam Jatiya Parishad

"The ruling government has created a filthy environment for the past few years. To free the masses from such a sordid scenario, an uncompromising regional party has been founded," says the introduction of the newly-formed Assam Jatiya Parishad, which is contesting the ongoing Assembly polls in the northeast state.

What is the Assam Jatiya Parishad?

The Assam Jatiya Parishad is a political party floated in unison by the All Assam Students' Union and Assam Jatiyatabadi Yuva Chatra Parishad in September of 2020. It is one of the many regional parties contesting the election, including the Raijor Dal, the Asom Gana Parishad and the Bodoland People’s Front.

The AJP claims it has been formed to challenge the Central government on its alleged "neo-colonial totalitarian regime," which ignores all aspects of federalism.

The young party says that regional politics is connected to the very soil of Assam and it has come forward to give regional politics a new force.

Going to its website yields a still page of a protester on the ground with security forces around him, with a warning saying "Please vote wisely, your identity is at stake" in English and Assamese.

Both AASU and AJYCP had earlier formed a 16-member advisory committee of prominent personalities to suggest a way forward and based on their suggestions the decision to form a new political party “to secure the future of Assam and Assamese people” was taken, according to a report by the Hindustan Times.

Claiming it is not bogged down by left or right ideologies, the party says that its sole consideration for any decision is always going to be the interests of Assam. It also says that it gives utmost importance to the opinions of the people.

Who is the party's president?

The party is led by Lurinjyoti Gogoi, who started off his political career as a general secretary of the AASU in 2015 and is known for his strong anti-CAA stance. According to the party's website, he has an 'uncompromising stance' on regionalism.

Gogoi is contesting from Duliajan and Naharkatia constituencies in the Assembly polls in the state.