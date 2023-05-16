Explosion in Bengal’s illegal firecracker unit claims 5 lives; political blame game begins

Five people were killed, and seven were seriously injured (the last official figures; unofficial claims suggest higher figures), in an explosion in an illegally-run firecracker manufacturing unit at Egra, in West Bengal’s Purba Medinipur district.

The Bengal-BJP asked for an investigation by the National Investigation Agency (NIA). West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee said there’s no objection (from her government’s side) to such a demand.

The illegal ‘factory’ was being run out of a house located in a village in Egra, close to the Bengal-Odisha border.

Briefing the press, Banerjee termed the incident ‘pathetic’, and said that the owner of the illegal ‘factory’ had (last year) earlier been arrested by police, and legal procedure was followed for action, but he secured bail from the court. He restarted illegal work, thereafter. Unfortunately, locals get engaged with such units for work. The owner of the unit, allegedly escaped to Odisha.

The chief minister, in her brief during the day, mentioned that five persons died, and seven were under treatment. By evening, the regional press claimed the number to be higher.

Banerjee said that police have been repeatedly asked to keep a check at the (inter-state) borders, the CID will investigate and submit a report, and the probe has begun. The local IC will be asked for an explanation.

Banerjee said that as the local panchayat, which was earlier with the Trinamool, is now with the BJP, and local MLA was obstructed from visiting the spot. The chief minister said that rather than this being a law and order issue, it concerns an illegal firecrackers’ unit.

The families of the deceased, are being offered an amount of Rs 2.5 lakh, and for the seriously injured an immediate relief of Rs 1 lakh is being given.

The political allegations

Trinamool’s political opponents – the BJP, the Congress, the Left – pointed fingers at the ruling party.

Sukanta Majumdar, BJP state president, wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah requesting NIA investigation into the incident.

“The gravity of the situation is further exacerbated by reports suggesting the presence of numerous illegal firecracker manufacturing factories in the vicinity…. It is crucial to determine whether this incident was an isolated event or part of a larger network engaged in unlawful and dangerous activities,” Majumdar wrote, adding that “it is essential to ascertain whether there are any underlying motives behind this incident, such as its possible use in the upcoming panchayat elections”.

The local gram panchayat was earlier with the Trinamool Congress, but the BJP – two months ago – formed it with an independent as the president, Banerjee said, adding that it should have kept itself informed about the development in the region.

Banerjee said that she has no objection against the demand for a NIA probe. For the villagers, she said that neither the state government nor the Trinamool had anything to do with the incident. She added that the owner of the factory supplied crackers to Odisha, and to even Bangladesh, as per information received by her.

The state government will also be in sync with Odisha to see that the man on-the-run is nabbed. Another team from the CM’s end is likely to visit the region on Wednesday.

On being asked about the allegation that the unit-owner has Trinamool affiliation, Banerjee said that he was earlier arrested by Bengal police.

“Tell them (the BJP) not to do politics,” Banerjee said, adding that she has no objection to a NIA probe, or by any other agency. She ruled out any relation of the incident with the upcoming rural polls. The unit had 13 people working, she added.