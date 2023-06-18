'Extremely worrisome': RSS calls for peace in Manipur

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on Sunday sent out an appeal for peace in Manipur, calling the violence “extremely worrisome” and condemning it. The right-wing organisation sent out the appeal, signed by the Sarkaryavah, or RSS General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale, a day after the Congress blamed the “ideology of the RSS” and “BJP’s politics” for the unending strife.

On Saturday, Congress communications chief Jairam Ramesh held a press conference with former Manipur CM Okram Ibobi Singh with leaders of 10 like-minded parties. “There is only one reason why Manipur is burning. It is because of the ideology of the RSS and the politics of the BJP. Everything else is a diversion from this basic fact,” Ramesh said.

In the appeal, the RSS said that the violence and uncertainty started after the protest rally organised in Churachandpur on May 3 at the time of Lai Haraoba festival and that it stands with the victims and displaced which has crossed 50,000. “Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh is of the considered opinion that there is no place for violence and hatred in a democratic setup, and also believes that the solution of any problem is possible only through mutual dialogue and expression of brotherhood in a peaceful atmosphere,” the appeal said.

Also Read: Modi’s silence on Manipur has destroyed the State’s credibility

The Sangh also appealed to the government, local administration, police, military and Central agencies to take every possible step to bring forth calm. “Rashtreeya Swayamsevak Sangh also appeals to the entire civil society, political groups of Manipur and common people to take every possible initiative to put an end to the present chaotic and violent situation,” the appeal said.

In the appeal, Hosabale also asked the people of Manipur to overcome the deficit of trust among each other, which he said is the cause of the present crisis. “It requires comprehensive efforts from both communities. It can be resolved by addressing the sense of insecurity and helplessness among the Meiteis and genuine concerns of the Kuki community simultaneously,” the appeal said

The RSS had called out for a peace rally, in response to the violence, in Delhi earlier this month.