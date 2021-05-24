Famous tea estate in Assam gives up tea day celebration to join fight against Covid-19

There was no merry-making on this year's International Tea Day on May 21 at Chota Tingrai tea estate, one of the most popular tea estates run by Jalan Industries Private Limited in eastern Assam.

With 20 workers in its five tea estates already infected with the deadly coronavirus and the entire Assam grappling with worsening Covid-19 pandemic situation, the tea estate had enough reasons to give up the celebration this year.

Instead, the Murleidhor Jalan Foundation, which is run by Jalan Family in Dibrugarh district, launched a public participation drive on May 21 for setting up 200-bed Covid care centres in Dibrugarh and neighbouring Tinsukia district.

"People from across the country can contribute to the initiative by making a donation through www.chotatingraitea.com . In return for donations, we will send them fresh garden tea from Chota Tingrai Tea Estate as a token of appreciation. The money collected during the drive will go to these Covid care centres," Mrityunjay Jalan, one of the directors of Jalan Industries Private Limited told DH.

The drive, launched by Avantika and Mrityunjay Jalan, directors of the company, will continue till May 31.

"These Covid care centers are being set up for the public at large, and will also include access for tea estate workers in Dibrugarh and Tinsukia districts. All treatment and care will be free of charge. The foundation will work closely with the district administration and the police for setting up and operation of the covid care centers," Mrityunjay said.

Chota Tingrai Tea Estate, which has been producing quality tea since 1943, now has nearly 3,000 workers engaged in five tea estates in Tinsukia, Dibrugarh (eastern Assam) and Sonitpur district (North Assam).

Assam at present has over 55,000 active Covid-19 positive persons and the state is reporting an average 5,000 new active cases daily since May 5. An average of 60 to 70 deaths are also being reported from across the state.

Nearly 2,000 positive cases and 20 deaths have been reported so far from the tea gardens.

This prompted the state health department to not allow home isolation and instead admit the garden workers in hospitals or Covid care centres close to their gardens.