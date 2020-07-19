Five more deaths in Assam flood; PM Narendra Modi assures Centre's help

Five fresh deaths were reported due to flood in Assam in the past 24-hours taking the death toll to 84 as Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday called Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal assuring Centre's help to mitigate the deluge.

The daily flood bulletin issued by Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) said flood situation improved in two districts but the situation still remained grim in 24 districts. A total of 25.29 lakh people remained affected in 2,400 villages on Sunday.

Barpeta, Baksa, Dhubri in western Assam and Morigaon and Nagaon in central Assam reported one death each in the past 24-hours. The districts in western Assam such as Goalpara, Dhubri, South Salmara, Barpeta and Morigaon in Central Assam were worst affected.

The bulletin said 50, 559 people still remained in relief camps as their houses were severely affected.

The flood was still grim in Kaziranga National Park, where 108 animals including eight one-horned rhinos died in flood and vehicle hits on the NH-37 passing through the park. A total of 138 other animals have been saved by forest personnel and local volunteers. Over 85% area of the 434 sqkm national park was still underwater.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called up Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Sunday morning and took stock of flood, erosion, Covid-19 and Baghjan oil well fire situation in the state.

"The Prime Minister expressed solidarity with the people of Assam during these difficult times and enquired about the steps taken by the state government for the relief and rehabilitation of flood-affected people and treatment of Covid-19 positive patients in the state. The Prime Minister assured all help and cooperation from the Central government in managing the challenges," said a statement issued by the CM's office.