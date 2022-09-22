Five Myanmar nationals nabbed in Mizoram with arms, tactical gear meant for rebel groups

Seven persons, five of them Myanmar nationals, were nabbed by Assam Rifles in Mizoram’s Siaha district on Wednesday. They were carrying materials on them, allegedly meant for rebel groups fighting against the military regime in the neighbouring country.

Lunglei battalion of 23 Sector Assam Rifles, based on specific information, found “tactical and war like stores” near Niawthlang village of Siaha district from two cars. The seizure operation was launched by Assam Rifles and Siaha police station personnel.

Siaha shares a border with the Chin state in Myanmar, where the military regime has reportedly intensified armed action against the pro-democracy protesters and the rebel groups.

The recoveries included radio sets, tactical vests, tactical gloves, air gun, air gun pellets, combat uniform and boots worth Rs 15.92 lakh. “The stores recovered were of military grade and hence the same being used for anti-national activities against own people, by insurgents based in Myanmar, cannot be ruled out,” Assam Rifles said in a statement.

The success of this operation would go a long way in establishing peace and harmony along the Indo-Myanmar border, the statement read. The seven arrested and the seized materials were handed over to Siaha police for further legal action.

The National Investigation Agency, on September 13, said that the explosives materials similarly seized in Siaha in January this year were meant for Chin National Army, a rebel group assisting the pro-democracy protesters.