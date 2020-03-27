Five test positive for COVID-19 in West Bengal in one day

West Bengal recorded its highest number of COVID-19 positive cases in a one day with five persons testing positive for the infection on Friday. This has taken the total number of infected persons to 15 including one death in the state.

According to the Health Department bulletin, the five persons all belong to a close group of siblings and relatives, which include two girls respectively aged six years and nine months and an 11-year-old boy.

“One male person(aged 11 years) and four females (aged 27 years, 45 years, 6 years, six years and nine months), all belonging to a closed group of siblings and relatives, have tested positive today,” stated the Health Department bulletin.

It further stated that the five persons came into contact with another COVID-19 infected person in Delhi who had a travel history to the UK.

“They have a history of contact to a positive case in Delhi who came from UK on March 16,” stated the Health Department bulletin.

Test reports of 330 persons have been received as on March 27, 2020, out of which 61 was received on Friday.