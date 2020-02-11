Flipkart push to sell Assam's local products, to train artisans

The e-commerce major, Flipkart has agreed to train and help local artisans and tea producers in Assam to sell their products by using its online store.

This was decided in a meeting between Akash Mishra, director-government relations (East) and K. K. Dwivedi, commissioner and secretary of Assam industry and commerce department, here on Monday.

"During the course of the discussion, it was decided that the department will soon sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Flipkart to provide the local artisans, Assamese jewellery makers, small tea growers, organic cultivators a platform in online marketing," said a statement issued by the department.

Many rural artisans producing handicrafts, handloom items, organic tea and other agro-horticulture based products have been provided training to upgrade their skills and improve quality of their products keeping in mind the demand in the present-day markets. But lack of a popular online platform to sell their products was felt necessary.

The statement said Flipkart would conduct training and workshop for the people involved in sectors like Assamese jewellery, Assamese silk, organic farming so that they can access the global online market and sell their products through Flipkart’s online store.