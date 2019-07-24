Flood in Assam turns grim again, hits 7 lakh

Flood situation turned grim again in Assam affecting nearly another seven lakh people in the past 24-hours and caused six more deaths.

Heavy rains in western Assam and neighbouring Bhutan surged water level in the Brahmaputra and at least six other rivers, leaving another one lakh people homeless.

The Army was called in for rescue operation in Nalbari district and nearly 150 persons including 60 women marooned in floodwater were rescued by army personnel. "Incessant heavy downpour in Nalbari district resulted in the breach of an embankment of Pagladiya river. Immediately, a highly trained and well-equipped flood relief column of the Army was mobilised and arrived at the Balitara village and rescued 150 people," defence spokesperson based here, Lt.Col P Khongsai said.

According to the daily flood bulletin issued by Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), 410 new villages came under the grip of floods in the last 24-hours. A total of 34,82,170 people in 2, 933 villages in 20 districts still remained affected by floods on Wednesday.

Six new deaths due to floods were reported from Nalbari, Barpeta, Dhubri and Morigaon (3) districts taking the flood-related death toll to 75 so far.

118 deaths due to JE

Assam reported four new deaths due to Japanese Encephalitis on Wednesday taking the death toll to 118 since June 28. The state has reported 521 JE positive cases so far. The four deaths were reported from Goalpara, Jorhat, Lakhimpur and Sivasagar districts, said a bulletin issued by the state health department.