Former Assam CM Tarun Gogoi remains critical; prayers pour in for his recovery

Former Assam Chief Minister and veteran Congress leader Tarun Gogoi remained on mechanical ventilation, even as doctors said his laboratory parameters showed a slight improvement on Sunday morning.

The 87-year-old Congressman, who has been admitted at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) due to post-Covid-19 complications became unconscious on Saturday and had to be put into intubation or mechanical ventilation due to multiple organ failure.

GMCH superintendent, Abhijeet Sarma told reporters on Sunday that Gogoi's pulse and blood pressure improved but urine output continued to be a worry. "He is semi-conscious and is haemodynamically stable but his health remains critical. There was some spontaneous hand and eye movement today morning, which is a positive sign. But the next 24 hours are very critical for him," Sarma said.

Gogoi, who served as Chief Minister for the third consecutive term till 2016 tested positive for Covid-19 on August 25 and was discharged from the GMCH two months later. But he had to be hospitalised again due to serious post-Covid complications.

His condition turned critical on Saturday. The GMCH doctors are in touch with experts of AIIMS, New Delhi for treatment of Gogoi, Sarma said.

Gogoi's son and Lok Sabha member Gaurav Gogoi and other family members are in the GMCH.

As Gogoi's condition remained critical, many prayers poured in from across the state and outside for his recovery. Singer Zubeen Garg visited GMCH on Saturday night while many leaders, cutting across party lines visited the hospital on Sunday.

Health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who was a minister in Gogoi's cabinet before joining BJP in 2015, also offered prayers for recovery of the veteran Congress leader.

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal wished his recovery and said he was taking update of Gogoi's health from the GMCH. AIUDF chief Maulana Badruddin Ajmal also prayed and wished for Gogoi's recovery.