Former Bihar minister Shyam Rajak joins RJD

In a dramatic development, sacked JD(U) minister Shyam Razak, who held the portfolio of Industries Department, and was one of the prominent Mahadalit face of the ruling camp, on Monday rejoined the RJD.

“I am feeling quite relieved today,” said Shyam Razak, after tendering his resignation as JD(U) MLA to the Speaker on Monday. “It’s like a home-coming,” he said after he joined the Rashtriya Janata Dal, a party from where he started his career three decades back.

A confidant of Lalu Prasad Yadav till 2009, Razak rejoined his parent party at Rabri Devi’s residence in the state capital in the presence of the Leader of the Opposition Tejashwi Yadav here on Monday. “Lalu taught me how to fight for the rights of the poor. The fight for social justice was missing in the NDA in general and the JD(U) in particular,” said Rajak, who was closely associated with Lalu for 19 years before working with Nitish for the last 11 years.

Nitish on Sunday night sacked his Industries Minister. The JD(U) too expelled Razak for six years, charging him with anti-party activities.

LOCKDOWN EXTENDED

Meanwhile, lockdown was extended in Bihar on Monday till September 6 in view of the alarming Covid-19 situation. Though the number of positive cases have gone up taking the cumulative total up to 1,04,093, the percentage of Covid-19 cases has come down.

“Out of 1,13,498 cases tested on August 15, altogether 3,536 positive cases were detected,” said a Health Department source, dwelling at length how the Covid-19 cases in terms of percentage have come down from 16 per cent to around 4 per cent.