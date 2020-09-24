Former chairman of Atomic Energy Commission Dr Sekhar Basu dies of Covid-19

Former chairman of the Atomic Energy Commission Dr Sekhar Basu died of Covid-19 in Kolkata in the early hours of Thursday.

He was admitted to a private hospital.

“Grieved to hear about the passing away of veteran nuclear scientist and former Atomic Energy Commission chairman, Dr Sekhar Basu. My condolences to his family and colleagues” tweeted Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Grieved to hear about the passing away of veteran nuclear scientist and former Atomic Energy Commission chairman, Dr Sekhar Basu. My condolences to his family and colleagues. — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) September 24, 2020

According to sources in the hospital, Basu, who was also suffering from kidney ailment along with Covid-19, passed away at 4.50 am.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

Basu, who was awarded Padma Shri in 2004, played a key role in constructing the complex nuclear reactor of India’s first nuclear-powered submarine INS Arihant.

Born on September 20, 1952, Basu completed his schooling at the Ballygunge Government School in Kolkata and in 1974 he graduated in mechanical engineering from Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute in Mumbai.

Before becoming the director of the Bhaba Atomic Research Centre in 2012 he headed the Nuclear Submarine Programme at the organisation. Basu played a key role in constructing the nuclear recycle plant Kalapakkam and Tarapur.