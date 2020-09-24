Nuclear scientist Dr Sekhar Basu succumbs to Covid-19

Former chairman of Atomic Energy Commission Dr Sekhar Basu dies of Covid-19

Soumya Das
Soumya Das, DHNS, Kolkata,
  • Sep 24 2020, 16:56 ist
  • updated: Sep 24 2020, 19:40 ist
The President, Shri Pranab Mukherjee presenting the Padma Shri Award to Dr Sekhar Basu(L). Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Former chairman of the Atomic Energy Commission Dr Sekhar Basu died of Covid-19 in Kolkata in the early hours of Thursday.

He was admitted to a private hospital.

“Grieved to hear about the passing away of veteran nuclear scientist and former Atomic Energy Commission chairman, Dr Sekhar Basu. My condolences to his family and colleagues” tweeted Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

According to sources in the hospital, Basu, who was also suffering from kidney ailment along with Covid-19, passed away at 4.50 am.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

Basu, who was awarded Padma Shri in 2004, played a key role in constructing the complex nuclear reactor of India’s first nuclear-powered submarine INS Arihant.

Born on September 20, 1952, Basu completed his schooling at the Ballygunge Government School in Kolkata and in 1974 he graduated in mechanical engineering from Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute in Mumbai.

Before becoming the director of the Bhaba Atomic Research Centre in 2012 he headed the Nuclear Submarine Programme at the organisation. Basu played a key role in constructing the nuclear recycle plant Kalapakkam and Tarapur.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

COVID-19
Coronavirus
India
Mamata Banerjee
Padma Shri

What's Brewing

Artist makes ramen face mask to go with fogged glasses

Artist makes ramen face mask to go with fogged glasses

In Syria, pay demands turn football into 'curse'

In Syria, pay demands turn football into 'curse'

Life is precarious for pangolins in Vietnam

Life is precarious for pangolins in Vietnam

This Apple Mac Pro costs same as 2BHK flat in Bengaluru

This Apple Mac Pro costs same as 2BHK flat in Bengaluru

 