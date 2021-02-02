Former two-time TMC MLA Dipak Haldar joins BJP

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA from Diamond Harbour Dipak Haldar joined the BJP on Tuesday. The development comes a day after he resigned from the TMC.

Haldar joined the saffron party at a public rally in West Bengal’s South 23 Paraganas district in presence of BJP leaders Suvendu Adhikari and Rajib Banerjee.

“I was unable to work for the masses in the TMC. So I have joined the BJP to work under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” said Haldar.

Asked why Haldar was inducted into the BJP despite the Central leadership’s decision of not including leaders from other parties in large numbers. Sources in the saffron party said that “he is an able organizer and hence an exception was made in his case.”

The two-time MLA had been voicing his discontent against the party for the last few months and accused the TMC leadership of not allowing him to work for the people.

TMC sources said that one of the key reasons behind Haldar’s discontent against the youth wing TMC. Haldar had earlier alleged that the local administration was ignoring him and he was not even being informed about government programmes in his constituency.

Reacting to the development, Urban Development Minister and senior TMC leader Firhad Hakim said, “these are dissatisfied spirits whose greed always keeps growing.