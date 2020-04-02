Four die of COVID-19 in Bengal in 24 hours, total death toll 7

West Bengal recorded its highest death toll in a single day due to the COVID-19 infection with four persons succumbing to the virus in 24 hours. The data was revealed on Thursday by the expert committee set up by the West Bengal government.

“Four infected persons expired in last 24 hours taking the death toll to seven,” stated an expert committee member Dhiman Ganguly.

He also said that that 16 persons have tested positive for the infection in Bengal in the last 24 hours taking the cumulative total of such cases to 53.

As for the number of people whose samples were collected in the last 24 hours the figure stand at 104 and the cumulative total goes up to 763.

For latest updates on coronavirus outbreak, click here

“The test reports of 133 persons have been received in 24 hours taking the cumulative total to 738,” said Dr. Ganguly.

He also said that so far three persons have been cured of the infection.

The development comes a day after the Health Department stated in a bulletin that three persons having “severe acute respiratory illness” expired and they “all reportedly tested positive” for COVID-19 infection and it was yet to be confirmed.

“Two male persons both aged 57 years and one male person aged 62 years all having severe acute respiratory illness expired. One of them had chronic renal failure, another had respiratory failure and the third one had hypertension and other co-morbid conditions. They had all reportedly tested positive , which is subject to confirmation,” stated the bulletin on Wednesday.