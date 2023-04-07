Four people, including three Trinamool leaders, killed in West Bengal

Four people, including three having allegiances to Trinamool Congress, were killed in West Bengal on Friday.

In a shocking incident, a couple and their daughter were allegedly hacked to death in Cooch Behar district’s Sitalkuchi, in north Bengal. The husband was a local Trinamool leader, and the wife was a gram panchayat member. A younger daughter, severely injured in the attack, is said to be critical and is being treated.

The police have arrested three persons in this case. A probe is in place, and the motive of the attack – political or otherwise – is being looked into, though initial claims suggested that one of the persons arrested was in a relationship with one of the daughters in the family.

In another case, a local Trinamool leader was allegedly shot at, at Hanskhali in Nadia district. The victim, allegedly, was shot by bike-borne miscreants. He was declared ‘brought dead’ when rushed to the hospital.

While the Opposition leaders have slammed the incidents, three of the dead having political allegiance adds another dimension to the development.

The rural polls are expected to take place soon, and there’s an apprehension in general that the situation may take a grim turn in certain pockets. The rural polls in 2018 had witnessed violent incidents.