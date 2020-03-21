Fourth coronavirus infection detected in West Bengal

With the detection of two new cases of COVID-19 in West Bengal was in the Habra area of North 24 Parganas district and Dum Dum in North Kolkata the total number of positive cases in the state went up to four.

As for the case in Habra the samples of a woman with travel history to Scotland were sent for testing to the National Institute of Cholera and Enteric Diseases (NICED) after she returned earlier this week. She tested positive late on Friday night.

"She recently returned from Scotland and tested positive late on Friday night. She has been admitted at the isolation ward of the Beleghata Infectious Diseases Hospital since Friday,” a senior official of NICED told DH.

Sources in the Health Department said that they are currently trying to trace those who came in contact with the woman. They also said that all her family members are under observation.

Later in the day an elderly man from North Kolkata also tested positive for the novel coronavirus infection, Health Department sources said. He is currently in isolation.

Earlier, two men from Kolkata with travel history to the United Kingdom tested positive for the infection. Both of them have been accused of roaming around the city even after returning from abroad instead of staying in isolation.

Later in the day, the West Bengal government ordered closure of potential places of “non-essential” social gatherings such as resurgent, pubs and amusement parks from 6 am March 22 to March 31 to prevent further spread of the virus.

"Now in order to further check non-essential social gathering which leads to spread of the virus from the infected person to a healthy person and it is ordered to shut all restaurants, pubs, bars, clubs night clubs, hookah bars, massage parlors, museums, zoos with effect from 06:00 hours of March 22, 2020,” stated the notification.

It further stated that “strict legal action” will be taken in case of any violation.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee alleged that the Railways was not conducting proper medical screening of passengers arriving in the state in long distance trains.

She further alleged that migrant workers from the state especially those working in Maharashtra , were being sent back without any medical check-ups.

Mamata also said that she has asked the chief secretary to urge the Railways to cancel all long distance trains coming to the state.

The state government has also put on hold the ongoing Higher Secondary Board examinations till April 15.