Furore in Bihar Assembly over BJP MLA's remark against Muslims

The Bihar Assembly on Monday witnessed a ruckus with opposition members demanding strict action against BJP MLA Hari Bhushan Thakur over his remark against the Muslim community.

Recently, Hari Bhushan Thakur had asked the government to withdraw the voting rights of Muslim community and to treat Muslims as second class citizens of the country.

Thakur, however, clarified that the statement was targetted at leaders who have objected to singing national song 'Vande Mataram'.

Also Read | Bihar Vidhan Sabha premises searched for liquor bottles

"My statement was not against the entire community but only against those who have objections in singing national song 'Vande Mataram'. It was for people who earn their livelihood here and show loyal to other countries. I truly respect Abdul Kalam, Abdul Hamid and Bismillah Khan," Thakur said.

Reacting strongly to the statement, leaders of RJD, Congress and left parties created a furore during Question Hour. They rushed to the Well, seeking action against the BJP leader.

Distancing the party from the remark, state industry minister S. Shahanaz Hussein said: "Thakur's statement is his personal opinion and not the party's. BJP believes in keeping our socialist value intact. Our party follows the ideologies of Syama Prasad Mukherjee and Pundit Deen Dayal Upadhyay. Once a person has achieved voting right in the country, no one has the power to withdraw it."

Parliamentary Affairs Minister and JDU leader Vijay Kumar Chaudhary said: "No one is powerful enough in Nitish Kumar government to take back voting rights of any individual in Bihar."

Check out katest DH videos here