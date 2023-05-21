Government actions responsible for violence: Manipur CM N Biren Singh

Manipur CM N Biren Singh on Sunday admitted that his government's action against the drug menace and to clear the forests triggered the violence on May 3 in which 73 persons died and over 35,000 others were displaced.

"The unfortunate incidents erupted as a form of resistance and grievances towards the state government activities. I appeal to the communities not to blame each other as the reasons for the violence," Singh said at a function to observe Anti-Terrorism Day, at Imphal.

Singh further maintained that the state government was not acting against any community while executing steps to save the forests and root out the drug menace from the state.

Although protests by the Kuki community against a move to accord Scheduled Tribe (ST) status to the majority Meitei community was seen as a trigger for the violence, the state government claimed that the same was a reaction to its actions to clear the forests from encroachments and destruction of the poppy cultivation on the hills.

Singh appealed to the public to put up their grievances, if any, to the government, so that it could be addressed.

"Main focus of the government now is to restore peace and normalcy in the state. Every community residing in the state are like family members and it is a part of life that family members sometimes quarrel with one another," he said, stressing the need to put efforts to restore love and brotherhood among different communities.

Come back appeal

Stating that many residents fled Manipur due to the violence, the CM appealed to them to come back and assured them about safety and security in the state. He even stated that the state government would bear ticket fare for their return to the home state.

The Chief Minister said that all efforts had been taken up to restore peace and normalcy under the direct supervision of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

He further appealed to the public not to organize any rally or protest, which would hurt the sentiments of other communities.