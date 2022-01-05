Govt nod for survey location in Manipur to connect India and Myanmar via rail

Govt nod for survey site of India-Myanmar rail project

The NFR also re-introduced extended services of passenger train between Silchar in Assam and Jiribam in Manipur up to Vangaichungpao

Sumir Karmakar
Sumir Karmakar, DHNS, Guwahati,
  • Jan 05 2022, 22:57 ist
  • updated: Jan 05 2022, 22:57 ist
Manipur CM N Biren Singh (2nd from left) and Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw (C). Credit: Northeast Frontier Railways

The Union Railways Ministry has accorded sanction for final location survey for the proposed 111-km rail line to connect Manipur capital Imphal with Moreh bordering Myanmar.

The sanction was given by Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in Imphal after he conducted an aerial inspection of railway projects in Manipur on Wednesday.

"This new line once constructed will be of strategic importance and will form an important part of the proposed Trans-Asian Railway which will connect India with South East Asia on rail network," said a statement issued by Guneet Kaur, chief public relations officer, Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR).

Also Read | Railways introduces tourist circuit trains to promote tourism in Northeast

The NFR also re-introduced extended services of passenger train between Silchar in Assam and Jiribam in Manipur up to Vangaichungpao. The service was remotely flagged off by Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh and Ashiwini Vaishnaw.

The railway minister and CM earlier conducted joint aerial inspection of the ongoing railway new line project connecting Imphal with rest of India. It is targeted to start engine rolling for goods train up to Kaimai Road railway station by the end of this month and in Vangaichungpao-Khongsang section by March, 2022, said the NFR statement. 

Manipur
Myanmar
India News
Ashwini Vaishnaw
N Biren Singh
Indian Railways
Northeast Frontier Railways

