Gujarati man's body fished out of canal by BSF in West Bengal

PTI
PTI, Kolkata,
  • Aug 30 2020, 13:13 ist
  • updated: Aug 30 2020, 14:44 ist
Border Security Force (BSF) personnel guard. Credit: PTI

The BSF has recovered the body of a man, believed to a resident of Gujarat, from a canal in Bengal's North 24 Parganas district, near the India-Bangladesh border, a statement issued by the paramilitary force said.

An Aadhaar card was found along with the body, which suggested that the deceased was Shaikh Imaran (24), a resident of Juhapura in Ahmedabad.

The border guards had spotted the body floating on Vidyadhari Nallah in Ghojadanga on Friday during a routine patrol in the area, the statement said.

Local villagers failed to identify the body, following which the jawans, on closer examination, found the Aadhaar card. The body was handed over to Basirhat police station.

The circumstances which led the man to Ghojadanga, all the way from Gujarat, and the factors behind his death were being looked into, a police officer said, adding that Imaran's family members have been informed about the incident. 

