Happy to work wherever I get opportunity: Rajendra Arlekar on being appointed Bihar governor

The Centre on Sunday appointed six new faces as governors, besides carrying out a rejig of the gubernatorial posts in seven states

PTI
PTI, Panaji,
  • Feb 12 2023, 15:10 ist
  • updated: Feb 12 2023, 15:10 ist
Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar. Credit: PTI Photo

Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, who was on Sunday appointed the governor of Bihar, thanked the central government for giving him a bigger responsibility and said he was happy to work wherever he gets an opportunity in the country.

On being appointed the governor of the non-BJP ruled state, Arlekar, who hails from Goa, told PTI that it does not make a difference which party the government belongs to.

The Centre on Sunday appointed six new faces as governors, besides carrying out a rejig of the gubernatorial posts in seven states.

Arlekar (68) was shifted from the post of Himachal Pradesh's governor to Bihar. He was earlier the BJP MLA from Goa and had also served as the state Assembly's speaker. He was appointed the governor of Himachal Pradesh in July 2021.

Asked about his reaction on being appointed governor of the non-BJP ruled Bihar, where Nitish Kumar-led JD(U)-RJD alliance is in power, Arlekar said, "Government is government, it does not make a difference which party it belongs to.” He said the Centre must have deemed it fit to give him the responsibility of a bigger state like Bihar considering his experience.

Arlekar said he is happy to work for the country, wherever he gets an opportunity. “I thank the central government for giving me this opportunity,” he added. “They must have given me responsibility of a bigger state considering my past experience,” he added.

India News
Indian Politics
Bihar

