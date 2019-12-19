High Court order to restore mobile internet in Assam

The Gauhati High Court on Thursday ordered the Assam govt to restore mobile internet by 5 pm, restrictions on which was imposed on December 11 evening, following violent protests against the Amended Citizenship law.

The state government, however, did not restore the mobile internet till 7.30 pm. The HC order came on a day when the BJP-led government decided extend the restriction for another 48 hours.

A division bench of the court issued the order to the additional chief secretary, home department to restore the internet of all service providers, while acting on 4 PILs seeking restoration of mobile internet service.

The High Court, however, ruled that the state government was at liberty to block the social media posts trying to incite violence or hate. The state govt advocates opposed the pleas for restoration of mobile internet citing intelligence reports about possible rumour mongering, hate speech and inciting violence.

BJP MLAs meet Sonowal

At least 20 BJP MLAs met Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and urged him to publicly make his stand clear on how the government would protect the identity of the indigenous Assamese after the amendment of the Citizenship law.

The MLAs said they could not return to their homes and constituencies in the past few days, due to the public anger against the government and the party over the amendment. They also urged Sonowal to implement Clause VI of the Assam accord that promised to offer constitutional, legal and administrative safeguards to the indigenous Assamese.