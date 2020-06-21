Highest single-day spike of 304 COVID-19 cases in Odisha; 2 more deaths

Odisha's coronavirus tally reached 5,160 on Sunday with 304 people testing positive in the last 24 hours, while two more deaths pushed the toll to 14, a health department official said.

A 76-year-old man died in Bargarh district and a 49-year-old man in Puri. The septuagenarian had diabetes, while the other patient was suffering from Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease, according to a statement issued by the Health and Family Welfare Department.

Of the 304 new cases, 272 were reported from quarantine centres where migrant workers have been put up for observation following their return from other states.

Track live updates on coronavirus here

The remaining 32 were reported from different localities in the state.

Necessary follow-up actions such as their contact tracing were underway, the health department official said.

Gajapati district recorded the maximum number of fresh cases at 47, followed by Ganjam 40, Jagatsinghpur 29, Jharsuguda 25, Jajpur 21 and Balasore 17.

Seven of the 14 fatalities were reported from Ganjam district, four from Khurda, and one each from Cuttack, Puri and Bargarh, the official said. Odisha had reported its first COVID-19 death on April 6, he said.

So far, 3,534 patients have recovered from the viral disease and the number of active cases stands at 1,607.

Fifteen of the 30 districts in the state have reported over 100 cases each, the official said.

The total number of coronavirus tests conducted in the state climbed to 2,24,402 after 4,628 samples were tested on Saturday.