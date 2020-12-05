Hindus visiting churches on Christmas will be beaten up, threatens Bajrang Dal leader in Assam

A district unit of right-wing Bajrang Dal in south Assam's Cachar issued a 'warning' to Hindus against attending Christmas celebrations in churches and those not adhering to its diktat would be beaten up by its members.

Mithu Nath, the general secretary of Cachar district Bajrang Dal said they were compelled to issue the warning in view of recent reports that a local student union in the Christian majority Meghalaya 'shut down' some temples.

"They are shutting down our temples. But our Hindus would still go to the churches and have fun on Christmas Day. This will not be allowed this time. We will beat up those still visiting the churches. Our members will ensure this," he said at a function at Silchar, the headquarters of Cachar district. Nearly 100 members of Bajrang Dal, who attended the function shouted slogans like 'Jai Shri Ram'.

Police in Silchar said adequate measures will be in place to make sure that no untoward incident takes place during Chrismas celebration on December 25.

Nath was referring to reports that a student wing in Meghalaya shut down Ramkrishna Mission at Quinton Road in Shillong. But authorities of Ramkrishna Mission denied such reports. They said only a computer centre run in its premises was shut down due to "some misunderstanding" and the mission was running without any problem.