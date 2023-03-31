Home Minister Amit Shah speaks to Bengal governor over violence during Ram Navami procession

Shah speaks to Bengal Guv over Ram Navami violence

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Mar 31 2023, 19:57 ist
  • updated: Mar 31 2023, 22:53 ist
Amit Shah. Credit: PTI Photo

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday spoke to West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose over the violence during a Ram Navami procession in Howrah and took stock of the situation, sources said.

During the telephonic conversation, the home minister sought to know the prevailing situation in the state, particularly in the violence-hit areas of Howrah.

Read | BJP behind Ram Navami violence in Howrah: Mamata

The Governor is believed to have provided the home minister details about Thursday's violence and the present situation, sources said.

Clashes broke out between two groups in the Kazipara area of Howrah district during Ram Navami festivities. Several vehicles were torched and shops ransacked in the area, police said.

The situation in and around the area was peaceful on Friday with a large number of police personnel deployed there.

Thirty-one people have been arrested in connection with Thursday's violence, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said.

Claiming that there was laxity in a section of the administration, she said strict action would be taken against those involved in the clash.

Ram Navami
India News
Amit Shah
West Bengal

