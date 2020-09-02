How Covid-19 lockdown made an unusual marriage possible in West Bengal

The Covid-19 pandemic and the consequent lockdown have put many things on hold. But for a septuagenarian retired professor and a young woman in West Bengal’s Hooghly district, it gave them a chance to start a new married life. The two have recently tied the knots in the most unlikely of circumstances.

After the death of his first wife several years ago, retired professor Samarendranath Ghosh kept himself busy with his studies and cultural programs. But soon after the nationwide lockdown was imposed, things started taking a turn for the worst for him.

Cooped up at his residence, Ghosh started to get depressed. The situation became as such that for the first two days of the lockdown, he was unable to eat anything. Since his daughter lives abroad with her husband and there is no one to keep him company at home, his loneliness started to become even more acute.

Then Ghosh gave a matrimonial advertisement in a newspaper. It got the attention of an acquaintance of Era Roy living in the neighbouring town of Rishra. She lost her job during the lockdown and was concerned about the medical expenditure of her ailing mother. She then reached out to Ghosh and after getting to know each other, they decided to get married.

Ghosh (72) said that there is nothing wrong if his wife can lead a dignified life with his pension and savings after his demise. “She will not have to financially depend on anyone. I wanted to send a social message through this,” said Ghosh.

As for his wife, the new bride is all praise for her husband for his generosity in extending a helping hand for her aged mother. “Now I no longer have to worry about my mother. She has been hospitalised and receiving proper treatment. It is his (Ghosh’s) generosity and kindness which struck me the most,” she said. The marriage ceremony was performed maintaining all social distancing and health protocols.