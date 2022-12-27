How Rourkela is preparing for hockey World Cup

The new hockey stadium in Rourkela will be the second venue for the Men's FIH Hockey World Cup, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had said, while laying the foundation stone of the stadium on February 16, 2021. The International Hockey Federation had given the state a November 30, 2022 deadline for the completion of the main structure and laying of the turf.

Since then, over 1,200 migrant workers, many from Bihar, Jharkhand, and West Bengal, worked through the day in three shifts to keep to the schedule. Now, less than three weeks before the first game, the stadium with a seating capacity of 21,000 is almost ready.

A total of 20 matches will be played at the venue, named after tribal icon Birsa Munda.

The CM is expected to inaugurate the country's largest hockey stadium, and along with Bhubaneshwar's Kalinga Stadium, it will host the World Cup from January 13 to 29.

Although the stadium is almost ready, workers on site continue their toil. There are cranes in place to fix the aluminium facades and glass windows and to finish other structural work. Other workers are rushing to finish ancillary work, roads, lawns, and parking lots on the premises.

The project manager told Indian Express that work had been completed in 15 months, since they began the project from August 2021, but PTI had reported work started in June that year.

Monsoon rainfall impacted work for many months.

Nearly 3,600 tonnes of structural steel and 4,000 tonnes of TMT steel were used in the construction, and an engineer - wishing to remain unnamed - told IE that each seat is designed to provide an uninterrupted view, and here spectators can be closer to the pitch than in any other stadium in the world.

While the state's BJD government has not given figures of the exact expenses, Sports Minister Tusharkanti Behera, said that Rs 875 crore was spent to build the new stadium and upgrade the old one. Another official said over Rs 500 crore was spent in building the new stadium.

There are provisions in place for players, with the accommodation, main stadium, practice pitch, swimming pool and gym, all located in close proximity. The government has also developed 225 4-star category rooms, and handed over the management to the Taj Group for the duration of the tournament. Support staff and officials said over Rs 84 crore has been spent on developing accommodation for players.

Rooms have been reserved in 100 government guest houses in the city for the duration of the tournament by the Sundargarh district administration. Staff quarters at the Biju Patnaik University of Technology have also been upgraded to serve as temporary accommodation facilities.

The steel city has also received a major connectivity boost in terms of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation granting a license to Rourkela Airport for public use. SAIL, which owns the airport, has received permission to operate 72-seater aircrafts. Subhankar Mohapatra, Rourkela Additional District Magistrate, has also said players will be flown directly into the city on flights chartered by the state government.

The administration is also planning a shuttle service for flyers arriving at the Jharsuguda airport. Rourkela has already undergone changes like getting wider roads and improved drainage, and to strengthen mobility during the event, the government will introduce 25 buses.

Security and traffic management have been improved by installing CCTVs and sculptures, and artworks across Rourkela highlight hockey legends or famous Odia personalities.