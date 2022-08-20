I am still with Trinamool Congress: Partha Chatterjee

Former West Bengal minister and ex-Trinamool Congress secretary general, Partha Chatterjee, on Saturday made an indication that he is still with the party.

The statement, despite being suspended from the party and relieved of all ministerial and party posts, has given rise to several speculations in the political circles.

Political observers feel that that comment is even more significant since this is the first time since his arrest by Enforcement Directorate (ED) that Chatterjee has softened his stand about the party after giving indicative slogans earlier that he is a victim of conspiracy or no one will be spared in this game.

On Saturday, after Chatterjee started feeling uneasy at the Presidency Central Correctional Home, he was rushed to the state-run SSKM Medical College & Hospital for medical check- up. After a medical check-up, while he was coming out of the hospital, he stopped in front of the waiting media persons.

"I am not well. But I am trying to remain well. I was with Trinamool Congress and will continue to do so," he said before leaving.

Political analysts interpret his statements in two ways. "The first possibility is that he has tried to give a signal to the party that despite Trinamool Congress' indifference, his loyalty towards the party is still intact and the party leadership should take a softer stand about him. There is also a possibility that his intention was to evoke some sympathy among the common party workers," said senior political analyst Arundhati Mukherjee.

Reacting to the statement, Trinamool Congress' Rajya Sabha member, Shantanu Sen said that the party has conveyed his decision about Partha Chatterjee. "Now whatever he says is his personal opinion," he said.

BJP's national vice-president and party MP, Dilip Ghosh said Partha Chatterjee might say that he is with Trinamool Congress, but the question is whether Trinamool Congress leadership considers him as one in the party. "Not Trinamool Congress but central agencies are with him now," Ghosh added.

CPI-M central committee member, Sujan Chakraborty said that suspension in Trinamool Congress is always a flimsy affair. "In the past we have seen several times that a suspended leader came back to the party and even got promoted. Probably, Partha Chatterjee too has some similar hopes," he said.