'I will break your leg, will drag you out to the road,' Assam BJP minister threatens TV journalist for news on CAA

Assam minister and BJP candidate Pijush Hazarika on Thursday threatened to break a TV journalist's leg and teach him a lesson after the news channel he worked for ran a news item in which the minister's wife allegedly made a controversial statement regarding the CAA.

"I will break your leg, I will drag you out to the streets. In the next five years, I will show you how far I can go," Hazarika was heard warning the television journalist in a recorded telephone conversation on Thursday morning while polling for the second phase of the Assembly election was underway. The telephone conversation was aired by the Assamese satellite news channel, Pratidin Time.

During the call, Hazarika, who is the minister of state for health and a candidate in the Jagiroad Assembly constituency in central Assam's Morigaon district alleged that the news channel ran a portion of a video in which his wife Aimee Baruah made a statement regarding the CAA. Aimee is an actress in Assamese films.

"Who shot the video?" Hazarika was heard asking the journalist, Nazrul Islam. The journalist was heard repeatedly telling the minister that he did not file the news story.

Polling in Jagiroad was conducted along with 38 other constituencies in Assam on Thursday.

The journalist later lodged an FIR at Jagiroad police station seeking action against the minister.

Hazarika's warning led many in Assam to condemn it on social media.

The Gauhati Press Club said that such an act could not be condoned at any cost.