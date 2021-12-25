IIT-Guwahati to start MBA course to prepare technocrats for business

The Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati (IIT-G) will soon join the club of other IITs offering an MBA degree.

The newly opened School of Business of IIT Guwahati will start admission for the MBA programme from January and the first batch is expected to commence their studies from July 2022, the institute said in a statement.

The admission to the MBA programme will be in line with the admission process adopted by other IITs offering MBA programmes, with the requirement of prospective applicants to have qualified Common Admission Test (CAT) 2021, it said.

The website of the School of Business was recently launched by the director of the Institute, Prof. T. G. Sitharam, in the presence of Prof. Varadraj B. Bapat (Member, Board of Governors, IITG), Prof. Prahlada Rama Rao (Member, Board of Governors, IITG) and Prof. N. Viswanadham, Emeritus Professor and INSA Senior Scientist, IISc Bangalore.

Sitharam said the establishment of the School of Business at IIT Guwahati was motivated by the idea of promoting and contributing to the subjects of management and entrepreneurship, among other emerging subjects. He emphasized the mission of the school to create an ecosystem in line with National Education Policy 2020, where learners from a diverse background can strive and acquire expert skills and knowledge in business management as well, while also creating an opportunity for executives and technocrats to translate their ideas into tangible business solutions.

Professor Laishram Boeing Singh, the head of the School of Business, said the primary goal of the newly established school is to impart business and management knowledge in conjunction with the right skills, to empower individuals striving towards achieving tangible entrepreneurial goals and utilize the diverse ecosystem existing at IIT Guwahati.

The School of Business, the first of its kind in the Northeast, currently has several faculty members associated with it, from various departments of IIT-G, representing various functional areas of management, including, project management, organizational behaviour, human resource management, finance, economics, operations management Information systems, and strategic management.

Some of the unique expertise offered by the school include niche areas of Business Analytics, Human Resource Analytics, and Sustainable Finance. Finally, in the spirit of the continued commitment of IIT Guwahati towards the improvement of its geographical neighborhood, the school is expected to lend support to skill development and empowerment in the region, especially for small and women entrepreneurs, said the statement.

