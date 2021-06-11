In massive jolt to BJP, Mukul Roy returns to Trinamool Congress

Mukul Roy, one of the most prominent faces in West Bengal politics, left the BJP and rejoined the Trinamool Congress on Friday.

TMC leader Partha Chattopadhyay made the announcement of Roy's return to the party during a press conference.

TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee welcomed Mukul Roy and Subhraghshu Roy.

Roy joined the BJP in November 2017 reportedly because of his differences with the TMC leadership.

Speculation of Roy's comeback intensified when the veteran politician skipped a key BJP meeting, as newly-appointed Leader of Opposition and fellow turncoat Suvendu Adhikari went to meet PM Narendra Modi in Delhi.

Recently, Mamata's nephew Abhishek Banerjee had visited Mukul Roy's wife's in hospital. She is recovering from Covid-19.

Roy’s son, Subhrangshu, had recently posted on Facebook saying, “before criticising a government elected with people’s support, introspection is the need of the hour”.

Roy's departure will be a massive jolt for the state BJP, who faced a crushing defeat in the recently-concluded state Assembly elections. He himself successfully contested the 2021 West Bengal Legislative Assembly election from the Krishnanagar Uttar constituency defeating his closest rival Koushani Mukherjee from the TMC.

On the other hand, Roy's inclusion will give the Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led TMC a further boost, as the party aims to spread its footprint outside the state ahead of the next Lok Sabha elections.

It is important to note that he was one of the founding members of TMC in 1998, and was one of the brains behind the party's landslide victory in the 2011 state Assembly elections that brought the 34-year-old rule of the Left government to an end.

Roy was recently embroiled in controversy because of the Narada scam, in which he is considered to be one of the primary accused.