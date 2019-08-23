IT notices to Puja committees to come up in WB Assembly

The Left Front and the Congress party are keen on raising the issue of alleged income tax notices to several Durga Puja committees to corner the BJP in the next Assembly session.

Although the two Opposition parties have accused both the TMC and the BJP of indulging in politics over the issue, they have decided to target the BJP for “dragging” the Income Tax (IT) Department into politics. However, earlier the I-T Department had denied sending any notices to Durga Puja Committees.

“GST is being paid on the Durga idols as well as other parts of the pandal. Then for what reason the I-T Department is sending notices over TDS (tax deduction at source)? BJP is trying to disrupt the biggest festival of Bengal. We want a discussion on this action of the BJP-led government at the Centre,” Leader of the Opposition Congress MLA Abdul Mannan said.

Leader of the Left Legislative party and CPM MLA Sujan Chakraborty said that the BJP was trying to drag the I-T Department into politics and hence his party wants to discuss it in the next Assembly session scheduled for next week.

Interestingly Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has been among the most vocal party leaders over the issue. However, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Partha Chatterjee said that the issues to be discussed in the next Assembly session are yet to be finalised.