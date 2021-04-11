It was a genocide, says Mamata after Cooch Behar violence; dubs MCC Modi Code of Conduct

Taking a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the Cooch Behar violence during Phase 4 of the West Bengal elections, Mamata Banerjee said that the Election Commission should rename the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) Modi Code of Conduct.

"It is a genocide. They sprayed bullets. They could have shot on the leg or the lower body but every bullet hit them in the neck or chest area," Mamata said addressing the press in Singur on Sunday.

Also read: EC bans visits of politicians to violence-hit Cooch Behar

"BJP can use all its might but nothing in this world can stop me from being with my people and sharing their pain, the Chief Minister tweeted.

EC should rename MCC as Modi Code of Conduct! BJP can use all its might but NOTHING in this world can stop me from being with my people & sharing their pain. They can restrict me from visiting my brothers & sisters in Cooch Behar for 3 days but I WILL be there on the 4th day! — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) April 11, 2021

Four persons were killed and as many injured in the vicinity of a polling booth in Cooch Behar's Sitalkuchi area when CISF personnel opened fire allegedly after coming under attack from locals, who "attempted to snatch their rifles", according to the police. The Election Commission barred all political entries into Cooch Behar following the violence.

Accusing BJP of stopping her from visiting Cooch Behar, Mamata said that the BJP may stop her for 3 days "but I will be there on the 4th day!"