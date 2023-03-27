2 militants flee jail in Arunachal after killing cop

Jailbreak in Arunachal Pradesh: Two NSCN militants flee after killing policeman, another injured

Police, CRPF and Assam Rifles personnel launched a manhunt for the militants soon after the incident

Sumir Karmakar 
Sumir Karmakar , DHNS, Guwahati,
  • Mar 27 2023, 21:04 ist
  • updated: Mar 27 2023, 21:04 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Security forces launched a manhunt for two NSCN militants who fled from Khonsa jail in Arunachal Pradesh's Tirap district after killing a police guard and injuring another on Sunday night. 

Police said the two militants belonging to the Nikki Sumi faction of the NSCN, snatched the weapon of a police guard at around 6 pm on Sunday and fired several rounds on two policemen. One of the policemen died on the way to the hospital while the other was seriously injured. 

Police, CRPF and Assam Rifles personnel launched a manhunt for the militants soon after the incident. 

Also Read | Insurgency-free Arunachal Pradesh: 15 ENNG militants, leader surrender

All roads to neighbouring Changlang and Longding districts have been sealed while search operations have been launched along the district's border with Myanmar. 

The militants belong to the Nikki Sumi faction of the NSCN, a Naga militant group, which is active in the Tirap, Changlang and Longding districts of Arunachal Pradesh and neighbouring Nagaland. 

"Probe has also been started to identify the lapses in the security arrangements in Khonsa jail," a police official at Khonsa said. There are nearly 50 inmates (both convicts and undertrials) in Khonsa jail at present.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Arunachal Pradesh
NSCN
militants

Related videos

What's Brewing

'Grim' criminal abuse of ChatGPT is coming: Europol

'Grim' criminal abuse of ChatGPT is coming: Europol

Cheetah Sasha dies due to kidney ailment in MP's Kuno

Cheetah Sasha dies due to kidney ailment in MP's Kuno

'Dungeons and Dragons' aims to recapture 80s film magic

'Dungeons and Dragons' aims to recapture 80s film magic

Pandemic pets propel rise of a $500 bn global market

Pandemic pets propel rise of a $500 bn global market

Artists fight AI programs that copy their styles

Artists fight AI programs that copy their styles

 