JD(U) accuses Tejashwi Yadav of distributing money to people, violating poll code

The ruling Janata Dal (United) in Bihar on Friday accused RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav of distributing money to people, violating the model code of conduct which is in force due to the coming gram panchayat elections in the state. JD(U) party spokesperson Neeraj Kumar lodged a complaint against Yadav for the alleged violation of the poll code with the state Election Commission.

Referring to a video which is in circulation purportedly showing Yadav distributing Rs 500 in cash to three women in Gopalganj district on Thursday, Kumar in his complaint said, “This is sheer violation of the Panchayat polls code of conduct and the State Election Commission must take appropriate action against the RJD leader”. The 21-second video was also uploaded on social networking sites by the JD(U) leader who is a Member of the Legislative Council (MLC) of the state.

The same video, also posted on Twitter by the Rashtriya Janata Dal's youth wing, shows Yadav distributing Rs 500 notes to the women while sitting in his SUV.

“The person filming the video tells the women: Tejashwi Yadav is 'Laluji ka beta' (son of Lalu Prasad)....Tejashwi Yadav must create an identity for himself," Kumar told reporters.

Yadav was in Gopalganj to participate in the 10th death anniversary of former MLA Dev Dutt Prasad in Baikunthpur block on Thursday. The State Election Commission (SEC) of Bihar in August announced an 11-phase panchayat poll to be held between September 24 and December 12.