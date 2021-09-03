JD(U) MLA spotted in undergarments in Tejas Express

Bihar's JD(U) MLA Gopal Mandal courted controversy after he was spotted roaming in his undergarments while travelling in Patna-New Delhi Tejas Rajdhani on Thursday.

The MLA, who also created a ruckus in the train with fellow passengers, clarified that he was in a hurry to go to the washroom due to stomach upset.

The Railway Police Force (RPF) and the ticket examiner had to step in as the altercation had almost led to a fight.

Photos of the MLA roaming the coach in a white vest went viral on social media.

Mandal, on Friday, told reporters that he was in a rush to visit the washroom immediately after boarding the train due to stomach upset. He hurriedly removed his kurta and pyjama, and flung the towel over his shoulder instead of wrapping it around the waist, the MLA said.

The JD(U) MLA said a passenger stopped him and questioned him for roaming around "naked".

"I came out (of the washroom) and asked who he was to which the passenger replied 'I am the public'. I asked him who behaves like this with an MLA?" Mandal told reporters, adding that there was no woman in the train compartment at the time of the incident.

The MLA said that when the police came to speak to him, he told them that he was embarrassed as the passenger had caught hold of his hand and pushed him.

Mandal also said that he apologised to the passenger.

Chief Public Relation Officer (CPRO), East Central Railway, Rajesh Kumar said, "Fellow passengers complained about the behaviour of the MLA. RPF & TTE persuaded both parties and pacified the matter."

He added that the MLA was shifted to another coach of the train following the incident.