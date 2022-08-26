Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren calls meeting of UPA MLAs amid disqualification buzz

Amid recent political developments in the state, Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren has called a meeting of UPA MLAs at his residence in Ranchi today, according to ANI.

He has dismissed reports of receiving any communication from Election Commission of India (ECI) or Governor on his disqualification as an MLA in office-of-profit matter.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) is believed to have told Jharkhand Governor Ramesh Bais that Soren should be disqualified as an MLA for violating electoral norms by allegedly extending a mining lease to himself, Raj Bhavan sources told PTI.

Also Read — Will move SC if Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren disqualified as MLA: JMM

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) on Thursday said that it will move the Supreme Court if Chief Minister Hemant Soren is disqualified as an MLA.

The party, however, also asserted that there was no threat to the government as it has an absolute majority in the assembly.

However, amid the rapidly changing political scenario, Kalpana Soren, wife of the chief minister, has suddenly come to the limelight with party sources saying that the baton could be passed to her in case Soren is debarred from contesting elections.