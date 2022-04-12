Jharkhand High Court takes suo motu cognizance of Deoghar ropeway accident

The Jharkhand High Court has taken suo motu cognizance of Deoghar ropeway accident and has ordered an inquiry into the matter, according to ANI.

The court will hear the matter on April 26.

Before that, the state has been asked to file a detailed inquiry report through an affidavit.

Till Tuesday noon, 10 of the 15 tourists who remained trapped mid-air in cable cars connecting the Trikut Hills in Jharkhand's Deoghar district for about 40 hours were rescued by Indian Air Force choppers that resumed rescue operations early on Tuesday morning, officials said.

Some 50 people have been rescued so far from cable cars which were left dangling mid-air after a malfunction of the ropeway which saw trolley cars colliding on Sunday 4 pm. Two persons have died so far including one on Monday who fell to his death during a botched helicopter rescue attempt, while 12 persons who were injured are being treated in hospitals.

More to follow...

