J'khand: Cong workers burst crackers, distribute sweets

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Dec 23 2019, 12:25pm ist
  • updated: Dec 23 2019, 12:25pm ist
Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and Congress Party workers flash victory sign during the counting of votes for Jharkhand Assembly Elections results. (PTI photo)

Christmas seemed to have come early at the Congress headquarters on Monday with party workers bursting crackers and distributing sweets as trends for the Jharkhand assembly elections showed the Congress-JMM alliance ahead of the ruling BJP.

The Congress was ahead in 13 seats and the JMM in 23, according to the Election Commission. The BJP was trailing with leads in 27 seats, indicating that it may cede power to the opposition.

The RJD was ahead in five seats and the AJSU in three.

"People have voted for change," Congress spokesperson Pranav Jha told reporters at the Congress office, anticipating a victory for the opposition alliance.

Elections were held over five phases between November 30 and December 20. 

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Congress
BJP
Jharkhand Mukti Morcha
JMM
Jharkhand
Assembly Elections 2019
Comments (+)
 