Kaziranga receives record footfall of 2.75L tourists

Kaziranga national park receives record footfall of over 2.75 lakh tourists

The park has closed for tourists from Wednesday and is likely to reopen in October

PTI
PTI, Guwahati,
  • Jun 02 2022, 00:00 ist
  • updated: Jun 02 2022, 00:10 ist
Representative image. Credit: IANS photo

The Kaziranga National Park (KNP) and Tiger Reserve has received a footfall of over 2.75 lakh tourists generating a record revenue collection of more than Rs 6 crore during 2021-2022, Park officials said on Wednesday.

Altogether 2,75,835 tourists visited the UNESCO World Heritage Park, famed for its one-horned rhinoceros, during the October 2021 to May 2022 period, setting a record revenue collection of Rs 6,39,23,389, KNP Director Jatin Sharma said on Wednesday.

The park has closed for tourists from Wednesday and is likely to reopen in October.

In 2020-2021, the park received 1,67,644 tourists with total revenue garnered being Rs 3,60,00,611.

In the year 2019-2020, a total of 1,42,859 tourists visited the park, generating a revenue of Rs 4,20,63,541.

The tourist flow to the park was affected during the last two seasons due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Sharma added.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Kaziranga
Kaziranga National Park
Tourism
India News

What's Brewing

Why should judges retire at 65?

Why should judges retire at 65?

Study links complex tectonics with 1950 Assam quake

Study links complex tectonics with 1950 Assam quake

Double-decker bus made into classroom in Kerala school

Double-decker bus made into classroom in Kerala school

Bangladeshi woman swims to India to marry lover

Bangladeshi woman swims to India to marry lover

India beat Japan 1-0 to clinch Asia Cup bronze

India beat Japan 1-0 to clinch Asia Cup bronze

'My guru': UP Official puts Bin Laden's photo in office

'My guru': UP Official puts Bin Laden's photo in office

Remembering KK: 10 lesser-known facts about the singer

Remembering KK: 10 lesser-known facts about the singer

Gosavi's selfie with Aryan Khan to show friends: Report

Gosavi's selfie with Aryan Khan to show friends: Report

 