Kolkata police arrest man seen repeatedly pressing EVM in video

The accused during examination claimed that the video was made during a mock poll

Mohammed Safi Shamsi, DHNS, Kolkata,
  • Dec 22 2021, 15:16 ist
  • updated: Dec 22 2021, 15:16 ist
Kolkata police have arrested a man who was seen, in a forwarded video, repeatedly pressing the button of an Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) inside a polling booth.

The Burtolla Police Station in north Kolkata received a complaint where the complainant mentioned that he received a video via WhatsApp where a person is seen repeatedly pressing an EVM inside a polling booth.

“Accordingly, a specific case was filed and a person named Gourav Das (33) was arrested,” a senior police official said. 

The accused, during examination, however, claimed that the video was made during a mock poll. Police officials intend to verify his statement.

