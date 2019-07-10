Kolkata: SpiceJet technician dies in freak accident

A technician of a private airline died in a freak accident at the Kolkata Airport in the early hours of Wednesday.

The incident took place when the landing gear door of the plane accidentally shut on the technician killing him on the spot.



So far there has not been any reaction from SpiceJet.



According to sources at the Kolkata Airport, the incident took place at 1.45 am.



“He (the technician) was carrying out maintenance work on the landing gear of a Bombardier Q 400 plane when the gear door accidentally shut down on him,” said a Kolkata Airport Official.