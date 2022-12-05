Kolkata's SSKM hospital vandalised, staff beaten up after patient's death

The state-run SSKM Hospital in Kolkata was vandalised and a few junior doctors were beaten up allegedly by the family of a man who died while undergoing treatment, police said on Monday.
Mohammed Irfan, a resident of Chuchura in Hooghly district, was admitted to the mult-speciality hospital's trauma care centre on Sunday evening with severe injuries, they said.
After Irfan succumbed to the injuries, members of his family started protesting, alleging that he died due to the negligence of the hospital authorities. Soon, the situation escalated and they attacked some junior doctors who were present there, a police officer said.
"Two junior doctors were injured in the assault. The hospital was vandalised, in which an X-ray machine and few other medical equipment were damaged," he said.
A huge police team from the Bhowanipore police station reached the spot and brought the situation under control, he added. Police said they are yet to make any arrests.
