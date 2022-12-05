Kolkata's SSKM hospital vandalised after patient dies

Kolkata's SSKM hospital vandalised, staff beaten up after patient's death

A huge police team from Bhowanipore police station nearby reached the spot and brought the situation under control

PTI
PTI, Kolkata,
  • Dec 05 2022, 17:13 ist
  • updated: Dec 05 2022, 17:13 ist
Board depicting the Woodburn block of SSKM Hospital in Kolkata. Credit: PTI Photo

The state-run SSKM Hospital in Kolkata was vandalised and a few junior doctors were beaten up allegedly by the family of a man who died while undergoing treatment, police said on Monday.

Mohammed Irfan, a resident of Chuchura in Hooghly district, was admitted to the mult-speciality hospital's trauma care centre on Sunday evening with severe injuries, they said.

After Irfan succumbed to the injuries, members of his family started protesting, alleging that he died due to the negligence of the hospital authorities. Soon, the situation escalated and they attacked some junior doctors who were present there, a police officer said.

"Two junior doctors were injured in the assault. The hospital was vandalised, in which an X-ray machine and few other medical equipment were damaged," he said.

A huge police team from the Bhowanipore police station reached the spot and brought the situation under control, he added. Police said they are yet to make any arrests. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Kolkata
Hospital
India News

What's Brewing

Man goes to vote in MCD poll, told he is 'dead': Report

Man goes to vote in MCD poll, told he is 'dead': Report

Egypt dusts off pyramids for fashion, music, art shows

Egypt dusts off pyramids for fashion, music, art shows

Ayushmann's 'Doctor G' set for OTT debut on Netflix

Ayushmann's 'Doctor G' set for OTT debut on Netflix

DH Radio | Open BBMP parks, all day!...

DH Radio | Open BBMP parks, all day!...

Winged guests shy away from Karnataka's swollen lakes

Winged guests shy away from Karnataka's swollen lakes

2,500 dead seals found on Russia's Caspian coast

2,500 dead seals found on Russia's Caspian coast

 