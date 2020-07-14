Lady police officer alleges 'pressure' from Manipur CM in drugs smuggling case, CM denies

A senior woman police officer, in an affidavit to Manipur High Court on Monday charged that Chief Minister N Biren Singh pressurised her to release an accused in a 2018 drug smuggling case and withdraw the chargesheet filed in the court.

The officer, Thounaojam Brinda, 41, an additional superintendent of police made the charges in her affidavit, which she submitted in reply to a suo-motu case registered by the court against her after she allegedly criticised the court in Facebook posts. She had allegedly criticised a judge for giving three weeks bail to the accused, Lhukhosei Zhou, who was arrested in connection with the drug smuggling case.

Zhou, a member of Autonomous District Council, Chandel was arrested by a team of Narcotics and Affairs of the Border (NAB) branch of the state police led by Brinda on June 19, 2018 along with seven others. The team seized 4.595 kgs of heroin powder, 2, 80,200 World is Yours tablets, cash of Rs. 57.18 lakh and old currency of Rs. 95,000 from his possession. But a local BJP leader called her and handed over the phone to CM N. Biren Singh, who asked her to release Zhou and instead arrest the accused's wife or son, Brinda alleged in her affidavit.

She also alleged that the BJP leader pressurised her saying that CM wanted Zhou's release as the accused was a close aide of the CM's wife. She, however, did not release the accused. Chargesheet of the case was filed later.

The affidavit also alleged that CM again pressurised her to withdraw the affidavit from the court, which she said was not possible. Brinda further alleged that CM had even called her and another senior officer to his bunglow on April 1, 2019 and reprimanded her for her role in the case.

On Tuesday, Biren Singh, when asked by reporters in the sideline of a function at Imphal denied the allegations. "As the matter is subjudice in the Court, it would not be legally proper to comment on it. But it is known to all that no person can interfere in any judicial proceedings or court cases as law takes its own course to meet the ends of justice. Our government's war on drugs campaign will continue and no party involved, whether friend or relative would be spared in the campaign under the present BJP regime in the state," said a statement on Tuesday evening, quoting the CM.

Brinda in her affidavit, however, alleged that the banner declaring war on drugs was only an eye-wash and was coined by the present system to gain their political mileage.

The allegation comes days after Manipur government issued a notification regarding Manipur State Policy on Substance Abuse 2019 that aims to make it an illicit drugs free state. Ilicit drug use, popy cultivation and drugs smuggling is a serious issue in the state, which has affected thousands including youths and children.