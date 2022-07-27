Leader's arrest in 'brothel' case upsets BJP's efforts to strengthen base in poll-bound Meghalaya

The arrest of Bernard N Marak, vice-president of BJP's Meghalaya unit on charges of running a 'brothel' has not only embarrassed many in the party but seems to have come as a setback ahead of Assembly elections slated next year.

A day after Marak's farmhouse was raided on July 23 and police rescued four minors, including a girl, BJP put their weight behind him charging that the allegations have been made to tarnish the image of BJP and Marak due to his growing popularity in Garo Hills specifically Tura South. The party targeted the National People's Party (NPP), which leads the coalition government in which BJP is a minor ally.

Marak, who was reportedly absconding since the raid, was arrested in Hapur district in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday, hours after a country-wide "lookout notice" was issued and a court issued a non-bailable arrest warrant.

Sources said BJP's Meghalaya unit was quick to condemn the raid given the fact that Marak was leading the saffron party's efforts to strengthen its base in the Christian-majority state, particularly in Garo Hills, the bastion of the NPP led by Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma.

Marak, the former insurgent-turned politician had quit BJP in 2017 when the Centre decided to ban the sale of cattle for slaughter. This stand, according to party sources, had increased Marak's support base among the Christian majority state and helped the party increase its membership ahead of Assembly elections. In the 2018 elections, Marak contested in the TMC ticket against Conrad's sister Agatha. He, however, lost the elections and returned to BJP in 2019. He was elected as a member of Garo Hills Autonomous Council.

Even though the BJP is an ally in the government, the party has often openly criticised the NPP like an Opposition party on many issues and Marak was one of the vocal voices.

BJP stepped up its membership drive after 12 out 17 Congress MLAs including former CM Mukul Sangma joined Trinamool in November last year. This helped the TMC become the principal Opposition party. The BJP, sources said, is trying to target the workers and voters, who are angry with Congress MLAs' decision to join TMC.

Marak had rushed to New Delhi and met Ajai Jamwal, BJP's in-charge of Northeast and apprised him about the incident. He expected that the party high command would "protect" him. But Marak's arrest on Tuesday, according to many in Meghalaya, suggested that the BJP high command did not support him to prevent more embarrassment ahead of the elections. Marak has been charged under section of Immoral Trafficking (Prevention) Act, 1956.

Rejecting the allegations levelled by Marak and BJP, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Tuesday said police had strong evidence against the accused. "The matter should not be politicised and let the police do their job," Sangma told reporters in Shillong.