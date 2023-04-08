Lightning kills 3, injures 5 in Odisha

PTI
PTI, Baripada,
  • Apr 08 2023, 19:25 ist
  • updated: Apr 08 2023, 19:25 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Three women were killed and five others injured when lightning struck them in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district on Saturday, police said.

The incident took place in Ankura area of Karanjia town.

Also Read | Declare lightning a natural disaster, demand states
 

Lightning struck them when they were under a mango tree during rain near the cremation ground to attend the cremation of a relative, the police said.

The deceased were identified as Subasini Das (70), Jibati Naik (30) and Hemlata Ho (25), said Suchendu Mahalik, Inspector In Charge of Karanjia police station.

The five injured persons were admitted to Karanjia Sub Divisional Hospital.

