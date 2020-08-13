Like Jharkhand minister, get enrolled and complete class X: JD(U) tells Tejashwi Yadav

Senior JD(U) legislator and a Minister in Nitish Kumar’s Cabinet, Neeraj Kumar, has asked RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav to get himself enrolled in any school of his choice and complete his matriculation before projecting himself as an alternate to the JD(U) strongman.

Tejashwi, who is presently the Leader of the Opposition in Bihar Assembly, is the Chief Ministerial candidate of the RJD. However, he has been put in the line of fire by NDA leaders who often taunt him for having studied only up to Class IXth.

The 1989-born Tejashwi left his studies midway (after Class IX) to pursue his interest in cricket when he joined Delhi Daredevils in 2008. Though he could not make a mark in the sports, he never completed his matriculation even in the later years.

“The Jharkhand Education Minister has set an example by getting himself enrolled in Class XIth. You too get yourself admitted in a higher secondary school, preferably the Government school close to your residence, and complete your formal school education,” tweeted (in Hindi) Neeraj Kumar, the Minister for Information and Public Relations Department in Nitish Government.

Tejashwi's attack

The JD(U) has sharpened its attack on Tejashwi after the RJD leader called Nitish ‘corruption ke Bhisma Pitamah’ (the elderly character in Mahabharat).

“The approach roads in Bihar are washed away before the bridge is inaugurated.... The embankments are washed away because ‘rats damaged it’.... On the issue of fighting Covid-19, Nitish’s Health Minister misled the House by saying half of the Covid-19 tests are being done by RT-PCR (Reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction), while Nitish told PM Modi on August 11 that only 10 per cent of the tests were being done through RT-PCR. Either of the two have lied,” said Tejashwi.

The Opposition leader in Bihar remarked that Nitish regime was busy in fudging figures on coronavirus. “When 10,000 samples were tested last month, around 3000 persons were found positive. Now that 75,000 persons are being tested daily, the Covid-19 positive cases are still around 3500. There is something fishy and the figures are being manipulated,” tweeted Tejashwi in Hindi.