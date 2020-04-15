Lone coronavirus patient in Meghalaya dies

Lone coronavirus patient in Meghalaya dies

PTI
PTI, Shillong,
  • Apr 15 2020, 10:16 ist
  • updated: Apr 15 2020, 10:17 ist

The lone COVID-19 patient in Meghalaya died on Wednesday morning, Chief Minister Conrad Sangma said.

Sixty nine-year-old Dr John L Sailo Ryntathiang, the founder of Bethany Hospital, died at 2.45 am in the morning, a family member told PTI.

Dr Sailo had tested positive for the coronavirus on Monday evening.

"I am saddened to inform that the first #COVID19 positive patient in Meghalaya passed away this morning at 2.45 am. My heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. May his soul rest in peace," the chief minister tweeted.

