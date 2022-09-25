Major drug haul in Mizoram, Assam Rifles say smuggling from Myanmar up considerably since internal strife

Cross-border smuggling of drugs and other items from Myanmar through the country's Northeast has increased since internal strife broke out in the neighbouring country, Assam Rifles, the paramilitary forces guarding the Indo-Myanmar border claimed.

Assam Rifles said this after drugs worth Rs 167.86 crore were recovered from Mizoram's Champhai district, which shares a border with Myanmar.

The paramilitary force on Thursday also seized arms and other equipment in Mizoram's Siaha district, which were allegedly meant for insurgent groups fighting against the military regime in Myanmar. They arrested seven persons including five Myanmar nationals.

"In the past one year and more, Assam Rifles has been actively chasing the illegal movement of drugs, weapons and explosives. The disturbed internal situation in Myanmar has led to a spike in this illegal trans border movement of contraband and people. If the number of migrants moving into Mizoram from Myanmar increases, these illegal activities are likely to get further accentuated," Assam Rifles said in a statement on Saturday evening.

Based on specific intelligence inputs, Assam Rifles personnel seized 5.05 lakh methamphetamine tablets, weighing 55.80 kgs at Melbuk village in Champhai district on Friday. The drugs were being carried by a woman in a vehicle and have market value of approximately Rs 167.68 crores, Assam Rifles said.

Over 30,000 refugees from Myanmar have taken shelter in Mizoram since the military took over the elected government in February last year and launched a crackdown on pro-democracy protesters.

Assam Rifles and Mizoram police have busted several smuggling rackets and seized drugs, arms, exotic animals and other items being smuggled from Myanmar.