Making good use of the coronavirus lockdown, Bengal villagers build new road

The nationwide lockdown has caused several problems for people across the country. But the residents of Krishnapur Natundi village in West Bengal’s Purulia district have shown that one can achieve a positive outcome from a difficult situation with resourcefulness and determination.

They have built a 15 foot wide and two km long road during the lockdown. However, they strictly followed social distancing norms and wore masks during the construction.

The main road in the village has for long been a cause of concern for the residents. Not only was it extremely narrow but was riddled with potholes. The situation was such that it was difficult for ambulances to enter the village in case of a medical emergency. Students also faced difficulty while going to school during monsoon.

So the villagers decided to utilise the “sudden pause” in their daily lives to address an issue which plagued them for years.

“We do not have much to do during to the lockdown. So we thought to make good use of the time and started building the road. We have raised funds among ourselves for the work,” said Chandra Mahato, a resident of the village. They have also willingly provided land for the road.

Locals said that with the new road it will be much easier for them to go to the nearest Jhalda town for their daily needs and students will breathe a sigh of relief during rainy season.

Their work has inspired people from the neighbouring village Tanasi and they have also started to build a new road.

However, the residents of Krishnapur Natundi village said that their work will only yield long-standing benefit if the road is properly maintained.

“ We only want the government to maintain this road in future otherwise there will be little long term benefit,” locals said.